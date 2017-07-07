4,000 new workers to join BJP in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nearly 4,000 people are ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, party spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said on Thursday.

BJP leaders, who did not wish to be named, said this is a result of national president Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana in May, when he reached out to booth-level members.

Shah will visit Telangana again in mid-September, Rao said. “These new members will be working in the Secunderabad parliamentary seat area, as they come from areas that fall under it. Similarly, we are expecting more people to join the BJP in the other 16 Lok Sabha seats segments in Telangana,” he added.

The BJP has finished reconstituting 90% booth-level committees across all 30,000 voting booths in Telangana, Rao said. Shah, who will be in Hyderabad for three days, is expected to review that work, and will also take stock of the BJP’s political presence in Telangana.

“This is a macro-intervention, unlike last visit wherein he visited three villages in Nalgonda district and interacted with booth-level workers. He will also come up with a plan to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat,” Rao told Mint. The seat is presently held by Asaduddin Owaisi of All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has won it since 1984.

Owaisi, in an interview to Mint earlier this week, said Shah was welcome to contest against him in the 2019 polls.

However, the entry of new members and Shah’s second visit have not worried other parties yet.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson M. Krishank said the BJP is attracting workers who are not finding place in the Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

“The number of workers going to the BJP is not so high either,” Krishank added.

Currently, the BJP has just five MLAs in the 119-member Telangana assembly, and also holds the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by union minister for labour Bandaru Dattatreya. It had contested the 2014 elections in an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). However, Rao had previously made it clear that the BJP will contest the 2019 polls alone and try to come to power.

The BJP does not have a network outside Hyderabad in Telanagana, which is why it is aggressively trying to do the same now, said a political analyst, who did not wish to be named.

“But it is not easy as its leaders are mostly from Hyderabad. They are not ready to sacrifice their positions and make space,” he said.