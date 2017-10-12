EC to announce Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election schedule at 4pm today

With Election Commission’s announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct will get implemented in both the states and will be effective till the poll process gets completed. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is all set to announce the crucial schedule for upcoming assembly elections to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh at 4pm on Thursday from its national headquarters.

With the announcement of the schedule, the model code of conduct will get implemented in both the states and will be effective till the process of election gets completed. The code deals with a guidance for general conduct of political parties during this duration to promote a level-playing field for polls.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has high stakes and is looking to retain power for a fifth term in a row. The party is being led by incumbent chief minister Vijay Rupani in the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Virbhadra Singh-led Congress party is bracing to face a tough fight from the BJP, especially in the backdrop of Congress losing a series of assembly elections in north India since 2014.

Interestingly, both the elections will see a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP with a limited role for smaller parties like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat.

The elections, which are likely to be held over the next two months, would come almost at the same time as the winter session of Parliament and is likely to have an impact on it.

While campaign has already begun in both the states, Gujarat is already in a high-pitch poll mode with both Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi holding a series of public meetings and setting the stage for the upcoming polls.

While the term of the current assembly in Himachal Pradesh ends on 7 January next year, that of Gujarat ends on 22 January next year.