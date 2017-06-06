UK elections: Stephen Hawking to vote Labour, says Conservatives would be a ‘disaster’

London: World-renowned British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking will vote for the opposition Labour Party in the Thursday’s general election as he believes another five years of Conservative government would be a “disaster” for the UK.

Hawking, regularly referred to as the world’s smartest man, has backed his local Cambridge Labour candidate Daniel Zeichner for the general election. “I’m voting Labour because another five years of Conservative government would be a disaster for the NHS, the police and other public services,” the 75-year-old said after his meeting with Zeichner on Monday.

“I was delighted to meet professor Hawking again and receive his support for my re-election and a Labour government,” Zeichner said. Hawking’s support for the Labour party comes a week after he described its head Jeremy Corbyn as a “disaster”. “I regard Corbyn as a disaster. His heart is in the right place and many of his policies are sound, but he has allowed himself to be portrayed as a left-wing extremist,” he said.

The Cambridge scientist said he would still vote for the Labour Party but did not believe the party would win the general election. Hawking has been a Labour supporter and backed Zeichner in the 2015 election. This time around, Zeichner is competing with Liberal Democrat Julian Huppert, who won the seat from him in 2010 but went on to lose it again in 2015.

Stephen Hawking, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 21, is a staunch defender of the National Health Service (NHS) and is against privatization.