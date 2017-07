Naresh Chandra, former Indian envoy to US, dies at 82

Panaji: Former Indian ambassador to the US Naresh Chandra died at a private hospital on Sunday night due to multiple organ failure. He was 82.

“He was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening with complaints of fever and with myalgia (muscle pain) since three days followed with multiple episodes of vomiting and loose stools from the afternoon onwards,” Shekhar Salkar, chief of clinical services at Manipal Hospital, Goa told PTI.

Chandra was then shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he suffered from a cardiac arrest at 10:15pm on Friday, he said.

“On admission, his blood pressure and oxygenation was low,” Salkar said. The doctors were able to revive Chandra from the cardiac arrest but his organs had started failing, he said.

“On 9 July at 10:05pm, he suffered another cardiac arrest. Despite all the efforts the patient could not be revived and he was declared dead at 10:40pm,” Salkar said.

Chandra had served as cabinet secretary from 1990–92 and was the Indian ambassador to the US from 1996 to 2001. He was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2007.

The hospital officials said Chandra’s body has been preserved in the morgue and his family members have been informed. The body would be flown to Delhi for the final rites.