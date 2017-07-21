Cow vigilantism: RSS does not support violence, says Manmohan Vaidya

Jammu: Calling for an end to politicisation of incidents of cow vigilantism, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said it does not support any kind of violence linked to cow protection and has demanded action against those found guilty.

RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya’s remarks came at a time when the opposition is trying to corner the government in Parliament over killings by the so-called cow vigilantes. “Instead of connecting it (violence in the name of cow protection) to the RSS, action should be taken and those who are found guilty should be punished.

Law should take its own course,” he told reporters here on Thursday. Vaidya, who was replying to questions on incidents of lynching and violence linked to cow protection, said, “The Sangh does not support any kind of violence. We have said it earlier and made it clear earlier too.”

“‘Gau raksha’ is a different issue. The movement of gau raksha has been going on for hundreds of years. These incidents have been happening for years together. It is not that it has happened for the first time,” he said.

The RSS leader alleged that the media was trying to connect it to a kind of ideology and the opposition was trying to politicise the issue. “It is wrong. The RSS has never supported violence. Doing politics over it and demeaning a part of the society, it is not good,” he said.

RSS’s three-day conclave here, the first such meet in Jammu and Kashmir since Independence, ended on Thursday. Issues related to the situation in the state, country and several other topics were discussed in it. The Akhil Bhartiya Pracharak conference from 18-20 July was held following the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and against the backdrop of the worsening security situation and increasing militancy in Kashmir.

As many as 195 pracharaks, heads of all allied organisations of RSS and top leaders took part in the conference, in which its chief Mohan Bhagwat, senior leaders Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal also participated.

Replying to another question about media reports that the previous Congress government allegedly tried to indict the RSS in terrorism, Vaidya said: “It was wrong to politicise the issue and involve the RSS.” He said it was wrong for the previous government to give it a political turn and they later got exposed.

“Identity of this country is Hindutava, which is not against any other religion. We believe in the philosophy of well being of everyone,” he added. In reply to a question about election of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind as the country’s 14th president, he said as all lawmakers have chosen him as president and it should be respected.

“It is a welcome step. He has been a BJP activist and governor. It was a decision of the party,” he said. He said the situation in Bengal, which was debated in the conference, “is serious and Hindus live in fear there”. “They are being targeted... The government is sitting silent. In the March conference, the RSS passed a resolution condemning it. But the situation has not improved there,” he added.