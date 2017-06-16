Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Jun 16 2017. 03 22 PM IST

Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial information with India, others

Switzerland’s Federal Council will notify date from which automatic information exchange will begin and the court’s decision is not subject to referendum

PTI
The information sharing under the automatic exchange of financial account information is expected to begin in 2019.
Switzerland has ratified automatic exchange of financial account information with India, and 40 other countries. The information sharing is expected to begin in 2019.

Switzerland’s Federal Council will notify date from which automatic information exchange will begin and the court’s decision is not subject to referendum.

Before first automatic exchange, Switzerland will check whether India, other jurisdictions meet confidentiality and data security standards.

First Published: Fri, Jun 16 2017. 03 22 PM IST
Topics: Switzerland Swiss Bank Accounts Black Money Information Exchange Switzerland Financial Information

