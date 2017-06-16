Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial information with India, others
Switzerland has ratified automatic exchange of financial account information with India, and 40 other countries. The information sharing is expected to begin in 2019.
Switzerland’s Federal Council will notify date from which automatic information exchange will begin and the court’s decision is not subject to referendum.
Before first automatic exchange, Switzerland will check whether India, other jurisdictions meet confidentiality and data security standards.
