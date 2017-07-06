Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 11 36 AM IST

Rex Tillerson in focus as Exxon Mobil investigation intensifies

New York’s attorney general Eric Schneiderman considers Rex Tillerson a central figure in his expanding investigation into whether ExxonMobil misled investors

AP
A file photo of US secretary of state Rex Tillerson. Photo: AP
A file photo of US secretary of state Rex Tillerson. Photo: AP

Latest News »

New York: New York’s attorney general considers US secretary of state Rex Tillerson a central figure in his expanding investigation into whether ExxonMobil misled investors about the impact of climate change.

It’s unclear if attorney general Eric Schneiderman will ultimately choose to force Tillerson to answer questions under oath. But Schnedierman tells The Associated Press that he has the legal authority to depose the nation’s chief diplomat, who served as Exxon’s CEO until joining the Donald Trump administration.

More From Livemint »

    The politically charged case pits the ambitious New York Democrat against a Texas energy giant and has divided attorneys general across the nation.

    Republican state prosecutors from South Carolina to Utah, like Exxon’s legal team, accuse the New York attorney general of abusing the power of his office to score political points with his liberal supporters.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 11 36 AM IST
    Topics: Rex Tillerson Exxon Mobil Exxon Mobil investigation Eric Schneiderman climate change

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share