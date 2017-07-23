Pakistan army violates ceasefire along LoC in Baramulla

Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, but there was no loss of life, police said Sunday.

The ceasefire violation took place near LoC at Manga Kamalkote in Uri on Saturday night, a police official said.

He said the shelling by Pakistani forces damaged a cow- shed and a house, both belonging to locals. However, no loss of life was reported, he added.