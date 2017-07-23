Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 23 2017. 04 07 PM IST

Pakistan army violates ceasefire along LoC in Baramulla

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district

The ceasefire violation took place near LoC at Manga Kamalkote in Uri on Saturday night. Photo: HT
Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, but there was no loss of life, police said Sunday.

The ceasefire violation took place near LoC at Manga Kamalkote in Uri on Saturday night, a police official said.

    He said the shelling by Pakistani forces damaged a cow- shed and a house, both belonging to locals. However, no loss of life was reported, he added.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 23 2017. 04 07 PM IST
    Topics: Pakistan ceasefire Line of Control LoC Uri

