Independence Day: Internet, mobile phone services suspended in Kashmir

Women Police contingent takes part in a march during the full dress rehearsal for the 71st Independence Day function at Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Srinagar: Internet and mobile phone services were suspended in Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure on Independence Day on Tuesday, officials said.

Only BSNL landline service was functional in the valley. Internet facilities and services of all other mobile phone operators were suspended as a precautionary measure on the 71st Independence Day, the officials said.