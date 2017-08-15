Independence Day: Internet, mobile phone services suspended in Kashmir
Internet facilities and services of all other mobile phone operators were suspended as a precautionary measure on the 71st Independence Day in Kashmir Valley
Srinagar: Internet and mobile phone services were suspended in Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure on Independence Day on Tuesday, officials said.
Only BSNL landline service was functional in the valley. Internet facilities and services of all other mobile phone operators were suspended as a precautionary measure on the 71st Independence Day, the officials said.
First Published: Tue, Aug 15 2017. 10 34 AM IST
