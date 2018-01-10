 Hostel mess facility to attract 5% GST: Finance ministry - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Hostel mess facility to attract 5% GST: Finance ministry

Finance ministry says the mess or canteen facility provided to students and staff will attract 5% GST irrespective of whether it is provided by educational institution or outside contractor
Last Published: Wed, Jan 10 2018. 05 22 PM IST
PTI
The CBEC has issued the clarification in view of queries regarding the tax liability and the rate of GST on services provided by a college hostel mess. Photo: Mint
The CBEC has issued the clarification in view of queries regarding the tax liability and the rate of GST on services provided by a college hostel mess. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Mess facility provided to students and staff will attract 5% GST irrespective of whether it is provided by educational institution or outside contractor, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has issued the clarification in view of queries regarding the tax liability and the rate of goods and services tax (GST) leviable on services provided by a college hostel mess.

"Supply of food or drink provided by a mess or canteen is taxable at 5% without Input Tax Credit... It is immaterial whether the service is provided by the educational institution itself or the institution outsources the activity to an outside contractor," the CBEC said.

The GST, which subsumes over a dozen local taxes, was rolled out from 1 July. Under the new indirect tax regime, various goods and services have been placed in four tier tax bracket — 5, 12, 18 and 28%.

First Published: Wed, Jan 10 2018. 05 19 PM IST
Topics: GST GST on hostel mess finance ministry CBEC Input Tax Credit

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »