2 militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, police said.

“Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam this morning,” a police official said. He said one of the slain militants was involved in an attack on a bank cash van in the district on 1 May this year in which five policemen and two bank guards were killed.

The security forces have recovered two weapons from the site of the encounter, the official said, adding further details are awaited.