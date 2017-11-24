Tomato prices surge to Rs80 per kg in Delhi

The availability of tomato is less at present because the crop has been hit badly due to recent rains in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Tomato prices in retail markets of the national capital soared to Rs80 per kg on Friday in view of tight supplies, trade data showed. The key kitchen staple has become equally dearer in other parts of the country.

For instance, tomato prices in Bengaluru, one of the major producers, are ruling at Rs45-50 per kg in retail markets. In Aizawl in Mizoram, these are being sold at around Rs95-100 per kg.

“The availability of tomato is less at present because the crop has been hit badly due to recent rains in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh,” said Ashok Kaushik, president of Tomato Merchant Association at Azadpur mandi.

Traders could not source it from Madhya Pradesh as 90% of the crop in the state too got damaged. Farmers have sown again and that crop will arrive in the next 15-20 days, he said.

At Azadpur mandi, Asia’s largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, tomato is being sold at Rs40-50 kg. The same tomato is being retailed at a higher rate.

Tomatoes in Delhi retail markets are selling at Rs70-80 per kg, depending on the quality and locality, whereas it was available at Rs30-35 in the year-ago period.

According to Kaushik, tomato supplies in the national capital are less by 25% at present. On an average, 225-250 tonnes of tomato are traded in six major mandis in Delhi on a daily basis.

Now, 170-180 tonnes are being traded. Some quantities are being sourced from Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, he added.