Monsoon set to hit Punjab, Haryana by 30 June

Chandigarh: The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Punjab and Haryana by 30 June even as widespread rains lashed the states on Wednesday, bringing much relief to people from sultry weather conditions.

Last year, the monsoon had entered the states on 2 July, but this time conditions have become favourable for its advancement over the next two days, MeT officials said. “The southwest monsoon is set to enter Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, over the next 48 hours, by June 30,” director of the Chandigarh MeT department, Surinder Pal, said. Moderate to heavy rains lashed most places in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the states, received light rains during the day and registered a steep fall in the maximum temperature, which settled nine notches below the normal at at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a MeT department report said.

In Haryana, Karnal received heavy rainfall of 140.4mm and the maximum temperature settled close to 25 degrees Celsius. Ambala received light rains and the maximum temperature dropped by nine notches against normal to settle at 27.8 degrees Celsius, it said. Hisar recorded 44.6mm of rain and a high of 28.5 degrees Celsius, down by eleven notches from the normal. Narnaul received 68mm of rain and recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius. Panchkula, Kalka, Faridabad and Yamunanagar in Haryana were also lashed by rain.

In Punjab, the maximum temperature dropped by 11 degrees in Amritsar, which recorded a high of 27 degrees Celsius, after being lashed by showers, the report said. Ludhiana and Patiala, too, received rains. The maximum temperature in these cities was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius and 29.3 degrees Celsius, seven and eight notches below the normal,respectively, it said.