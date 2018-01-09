Maruti Suzuki, Delhi Police join hands for traffic safety management

The traffic safety management system project, the first of its kind in New Delhi, is in line with the union government’s focus to make roads safe and bring down accidents and fatalities. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: In an initiative in the corporate social responsibility domain, India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday joined hands with Delhi Police to implement a traffic safety management system (TSMS) in the national capital.

The traffic management system will be set up along the capital’s Ring Road corridor from Dhaula Kuan to Sarai Kale Khan—a stretch of around 14-km. A memorandum of agreement (MoA) in this regard was signed between Delhi Police and Maruti Suzuki in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, and shipping and water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation and Anil Baijal, Lt Governor of Delhi.

“I am confident that a successful technology model in the capital city will encourage its adoption in other parts of the country, and make our roads safer. Delhi Police, which has been thinking far ahead of us in the area of Intelligent Traffic Management, has already given us much guidance on the technology and its execution,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive of Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The TSMS project, the first of its kind in New Delhi, is in line with the union government’s focus to make roads safe and bring down accidents and fatalities.

“The TSMS will feature advanced cameras including Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS), Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system. With these advanced camera systems it will be possible to simultaneously capture red-light violation as well as speed violation by a vehicle,” the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki will spend nearly Rs15 crore on this project which is likely to become operational in the next one year. In addition, Maruti Suzuki and Delhi Police also plan to engage with academic institutions and social groups to spread awareness on traffic enforcement systems and safe driving practices in the national capital.