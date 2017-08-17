India sees over 15% growth in foreign tourist arrivals

The highest number of tourists in India arrived from Bangladesh (20.12%), followed by the US (16.26%), the UK (10.88%) and France (3.01%). Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: India has registered a growth of over 15 % in foreign tourist arrivals from January to July this year, with many opting for e-visa facility, the tourism ministry said in a statement.

The highest number of tourists arrived from Bangladesh (20.12%), followed by the US (16.26%), the UK (10.88%) and France (3.01%), said the statement which was released on Wednesday. Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) from January to July, 2017, were 56.74 lakh, recording a growth of 15.7% as compared to 49.03 lakh in the corresponding period last year, it said.

A total of 7.88 lakh foreign tourists arrived in India in July, an increase of 7.4% as compared to the same month last year, it said. The ministry said foreign tourists, who arrived on e-visa, also substantially increased in July. A total of 1.19 lakh tourists came on e-visa last month as compared to 0.68 lakh in July 2016, registering a growth of 73.3%.

From January to July this year, a total of 8.36 lakh tourists arrived on e-visa as compared to 5.40 lakh during the corresponding period last year, recording a growth of 54.7%, the statement said.

The UK’s share was highest among the tourists availing e-visa facility at 12.9%, followed by the US (12%), the UAE (7.2%), France (6.4%), Oman (6.1%) and China (5.4 %).