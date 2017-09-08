Hurricane Jose to be near northern Leeward Islands tomorrow: NHC
Bengaluru: Hurricane Jose is maintaining strength and is expected to be located near the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The Category 3 Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale is about 635 miles (1,020 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 kph), the NHC said on Thursday.
Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so, the Miami-based weather forecaster said. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 10 42 AM IST
