Healthcare services mobile delivery facing barriers in implementation: report

The report said that the key stakeholders in the healthcare community are unable to appreciate the potential of mHealth as there is no large-scale successful precedent in the Indian context. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Mobile delivery of healthcare, which has the potential to save the country as much as $1 billion annually, is facing major barriers in expansion and implementation in India, a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) report said on Wednesday.

The report titled “How mHealth can revolutionize the Indian healthcare industry” released in association with PwC, also highlighted that access to even basic healthcare is a challenge in India because the supporting infrastructure and resources are inadequate, along with inadequate funds and behavioural issues.

The report charted out barriers in expanding mHealth adoption in India that range from unawareness to lack of infrastructure, huge volume and a fragmented market. “More than 165,000 mHealth applications are available across the iTunes and Android app stores. The applications may or may not work from both a clinical and technical perspective. There is no way for a prospective user to know which apps can be trusted,” the report said.

“The rural population has very poor network connectivity. Most of the poor population cannot afford to buy a decent smartphone which will give them access to mHealth. In addition, if the infrastructure is present, then security and privacy are major concerns,” it said.

The report said that the key stakeholders in the healthcare community are unable to appreciate the potential of mHealth as there is no large-scale successful precedent in the Indian context. So, the resistance to change and adopt new technology is huge. Even the patient population loses interest if they have an unpleasant experience with a mHealth app.