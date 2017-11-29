News in Numbers: 2.4 lakh people with deposits of Rs10-25 lakh to receive tax notices in second phase

The number of people violating income tax laws has more than doubled to 609 in the first six months of 2017-18. Photo: Mint

1.16 lakh

What is it? The number of individuals and firms who have received income tax notices for having made cash deposits of above Rs25 lakh in bank accounts post-demonetisation but failing to file returns.

Why is it important? The number of people violating income tax laws has more than doubled to 609 in the first six months of 2017-18, from 288 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The number of convictions of those violating tax rules has gone up from 13 to 43 in the same period. Earlier this year, the department had decided to launch a large-scale data project by matching information in different databases to nab tax evaders.

Tell me more: A total of 2.4 lakh people who have made deposits of Rs10-25 lakh and not filed returns are set to receive similar notices in the second phase.

11

What is it? The number of months since the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) released a consultation paper seeking to establish a net neutrality framework in India.

Why is it important? On Tuesday, the telecom regulator published a set of recommendations supporting the basic principles of open and free Internet. Its suggestions include prohibition of discriminatory content, excluding content delivery networks (telecom firms providing content within their network without accessing the public Internet) from regulation and the setting up of a watchdog to enforce net neutrality.

Tell me more: The International Telecommunication Union, a specialised agency of the United Nations, has formed a group of experts to look into the issue of net neutrality. Recently, the Federal Communications Commission in the United States released a proposal to end net neutrality regulations championed by former President Barack Obama.

10.5%

What is it? The rate of failure in all medical products used in low-income and middle-income countries, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Why is it important? A model developed by the University of Edinburgh estimates that 72,000 to 169,000 children may be dying each year due to the use of substandard and

falsified antibiotics, while another estimates that substandard and falsified anti-malarials account for 116,000 additional deaths per year from malaria in sub-Saharan Africa. About 3.16% of drugs sold in India were found to be “not of standard quality”, while 0.0245% were found to be spurious, according to the first such survey carried out by the health ministry recently.

Tell me more: In the last four years, WHO has received 1,500 reports of cases of substandard or falsified products, of which antimalarials and antibiotics were the most common ones.

3

What is it? The number of chairpersons that Air India has had in 2017. On Tuesday, the government announced Pradeep Singh Kharola would be replacing incumbent Rajiv Bansal as the new chairman and managing director of the state-run airline.

Why is it important? The recurrent change at the top is the exact opposite of continuity, which a business on the comeback trail needs. But the government move could also be planned with the objective of executing the complex task of privatising Air India, which it announced earlier this year and has commenced work on.

Tell me more: Kharola, 56, is an IAS officer from the 1985 batch and Karnataka cadre. An engineer by education, Kharola has had 27 stints since joining the civil services in August 1987. His last posting was managing director at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corp.

9

What is it? The number of months after which Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf, in yet another effort to return from yet another surgery. On Thursday, Woods, 41, will tee off at the Hero World Challenge, a tournament where his charity foundation is a key beneficiary.

Why is it important? His last comeback effort, in February, ended after just 18 holes. Once on pace to become the most decorated golfer ever in terms of number of majors, Woods has been beset by marital, legal and injury problems. A mellowed Woods, who has been seen on team managerial duties during this absence as a player, has confessed he has little idea on how effectively he might return from injury.

Tell me more: Woods has 14 majors, the second most in the history of golf, after Jack Nicklaus (18 majors). The last time Woods won a major was in 2008.