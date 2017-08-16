Chinese incursion in Ladakh: India, China army officers to meet in Leh today

The Indian Army on Tuesday foiled an attempted Chinese incursion in Ladakh along the banks of the Pangong lake. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Army officers of India and China are holding a meeting on Wednesday in Chushul area of Leh, a day after Indian border guards foiled an attempted Chinese incursion in Ladakh along the banks of the Pangong lake.

Officials said the meeting is expected to deliberate on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-China border in Ladakh.

Soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tried to enter the Indian side in two areas—Finger Four and Finger Five—twice between 6 am and 9 am on Tuesday. But on both the occasions their attempts were thwarted by alert Indian troops.

Chinese troops had managed to enter up to Finger Four area in the region from where they were sent back. This area has been a bone of contention between India and China as both claim it to be a part of their territory. There was stone pelting also that caused minor injuries to people on both sides.

When asked about Tuesday’s incident in Ladakh, defence minister Arun Jaitley told reporters, “This is not a subject on which the government makes a comment on.”

Two-thirds of the Pangong Tso are controlled by China while one third of it is controlled by India. The incidents in Ladakh took place amid a face off between Indian and Chinese armies in Doklam in India-Bhutan- China trijunction which has entered the third month.

Officials said notwithstanding the standoff, sweets were exchanged between the Indian Army and PLA troops in multiple border locations including in Doklam. Exchange of sweets on Independence Day and Republic Day has been a tradition for last several years.