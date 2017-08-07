Fine tuning of GST
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its 20th meeting made some adjustments in tax rates. Here is the gist of the decisions
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its 20th meeting on Saturday made some adjustments in tax rates. It also gave some businesses, which make large scale procurement of taxable goods or services during the course of their business, the option to pay a higher tax rate. This will allow them to set off part of the tax liability on their final output using the taxes already paid on raw materials and other supplies. Here is the gist of the decisions:
First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 12 47 AM IST
