Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh vs Pinarayi Vijayan’s Kerala: How they compare
Here’s how the Uttar Pradesh and Kerala compare on law and order, and healthcare parameters—basis of the exchange of words between Yogi Adityanath and Pinarayi Vijayan
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has criticised Kerala’s Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led (CPM) government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan for its record on law and order and healthcare. This has triggered a sharp response from the CPM. Here’s how the legacy of the two states compare on four metrics that cover aspects of this exchange of words.
First Published: Thu, Oct 05 2017. 10 40 PM IST
Latest News »
- Economic issues sometimes dictate sovereignty: Bangladesh foreign secretary
- Narendra Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley
- Pinarayi Vijayan slams Yogi Adityanath over his remarks on Kerala
- Ahead of IPO, MAS Financial Services gets Rs136 crore from anchor investors
- Google’s new Pixel phone shows how a $400 mn bet on DeepMind is starting to pay off
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share