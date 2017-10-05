Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Oct 05 2017. 10 40 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh vs Pinarayi Vijayan’s Kerala: How they compare

Here’s how the Uttar Pradesh and Kerala compare on law and order, and healthcare parameters—basis of the exchange of words between Yogi Adityanath and Pinarayi Vijayan
howindialives.com
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (right) and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (right) and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has criticised Kerala’s Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led (CPM) government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan for its record on law and order and healthcare. This has triggered a sharp response from the CPM. Here’s how the legacy of the two states compare on four metrics that cover aspects of this exchange of words.

First Published: Thu, Oct 05 2017. 10 40 PM IST
Topics: Uttar Pradesh Kerala Yogi Adityanath Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share