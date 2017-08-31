Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said to have resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Thursday resigned from the union council of ministers amid speculation of an impending cabinet reshuffle, people close to him said.

The development comes after BJP chief Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle. A party leader played it down, saying Shah meets Modi regularly and also pointed out that the meeting comes a day ahead of the beginning of a three-day meeting of the RSS and its allied organisations in Vrindavan. Shah is also taking part in the exercise.

There has been a buzz about a Cabinet reshuffle and people in the ruling party have indicated that it may happen soon.

Senior leaders of the BJP believe the expansion of the council of ministers can happen before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for China on 3 September to attend a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit, Mint reported on Thursday.

Members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) argue that while cabinet expansion and a possible reshuffle has been due for a long time, the changes in the Union cabinet this time would reflect the expanding electoral clout of the coalition—most recently Nitish Kumar dumped his Janata Dal (United)’s, or JDU’s, alliance partner Lalu Prasad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and returned the BJP to power in the key state of Bihar.

“The cabinet reshuffle is due and it can happen anytime. There are several ministries which need attention. There is a possibility that expansion of council of ministers may take place before Prime Minister leaves for China,” said a senior BJP leader who requested anonymity.