Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani announces Rs1,500 crore relief package for flood hit areas

Ahmedabad: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced a flood relief package of Rs1,500 crore for flood-hit Banaskantha and Patan districts. The chief minister has been camping in flood-affected areas for the last five days.

Besides cash doles, flood victims will also be compensated for loss of home utensils, crop damage, loss of animals and erosion of land, Rupani said in a statement.

The package includes Rs1,311 crore in assistance to farmers for crop failure and land erosion. The government will waive electricity bills of about Rs75 crore in the affected areas for three months.

Dhanera region, one of the worst affected areas, will get a special package, including financial assistance for traders, shopkeepers and hawkers.

Earlier this week, the government declared Banaskantha and Patan as disaster-affected areas.

As many as 218 people were killed in various rain-related incidents across the state this monsoon season, PTI reported on Thursday. Of these, 61 deaths were reported in Banaskantha alone, while seven died in neighbouring Patan district, PTI reported, citing data provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre.

“With the prompt actions of the government, the primary and infrastructural facilities are being restored. During the rescue operations over 20,000 people’s lives were saved and services like electricity and drinking water are being restored in the flood affected villages,” Rupani told villagers in Pedashpur village in Radhanpur taluka of Patan district earlier on Thursday.

As many as 80,000 people have been evacuated in the last few days.

On 25 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home state to review the flood situation and conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of North Gujarat. Modi has announced a relief package of Rs500 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). He also promised Rs2 lakh ex-gratia to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods and Rs50,000 to the injured.