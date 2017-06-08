How Rahul Gandhi slipped in to Mandsaur

Rahul Gandhi talks to media as he is arrested on his way to Mandsaur to meet the families of the farmers killed during a protest in Mandsaur, on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Plane, four-wheeler, two-wheeler and on foot. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi did it all on Thur sday as he strove to get from Delhi to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh where five farmers were killed earlier this week.

Determined to meet the families of those killed in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi went the extra mile. He took a chartered plane from Delhi to Udaipur in Rajasthan and then left for Madhya Pradesh by road “in a four-wheeler”, said inspector general (Udaipur) Anand Srivastava.

“In Nimaheda town of Chittoragarh district, he rode pillion for 5-7km and reached close to the border. After the bike ride, he walked to cross the border,” Srivastava said. Rahul walked for about 100 metres before entering Madhya Pradesh from Dalia village in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, police said.

There was high drama as he crossed into Madhya Pradesh on foot. It turned into a rally of sorts with Gandhi leading from the front. When police tried to push him back, he entered a field and was detained from there. He was released after about four hours.