Donald Trump slams attorney general for not probing Hillary Clinton

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday slammed his own attorney general for not probing the alleged links his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton had with the Russians during the last year’s presidential polls.

Over the past week, Trump has been attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his decision months ago to recuse himself from the investigations into possible connections between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

In March, Sessions had announced that he would recuse himself from investigations related to the 2016 presidential campaign, including those into Russian interference in the electoral process. Trump had said in an interview with the New York Times last week that he would not have appointed Sessions if he had known the attorney general would recuse himself, as he considers the decision “very unfair to the president.” Sessions, a former senator from Alabama, supported Trump from the early days of his candidacy and became a trusted adviser.

He had said last week that he will stay in this position as long as it is appropriate. The new White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders yesterday said that the president has full confidence in Sessions. Trump, who has 34.4 million followers on Twitter, fired a series of tweets on issues close to him.

“So why aren’t the committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered attorney general, looking into Crooked Hillary’s crimes and Russia relations?,” Trump asked in a tweet.

In one of the tweets, he was critical of his own lawmakers in the Congress expressing his frustration over the failure of his healthcare bill to get through the legislative process. “Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal and Replace after years of talking and campaigning on it,” Trump tweeted.

Trump said after more than a year of investigation against him there is zero evidence found about his campaign having connection with the Russians. “After one year of investigation with zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that Democrats should blame ourselves, not Russia,” he said. Schumer, the senate minority leader, in an interview to ‘The Washington Post’ over the weekend said that Hillary Clinton had herself to blame if she lost to somebody who has 40% popularity.

“When you lose to somebody who has 40 per cent popularity, you don’t blame other things - Comey, Russia - you blame yourself,” Schumer said. Trump in another tweet gave another meaning to his “drain the swamp” election slogan.

“Drain the Swamp should be changed to drain the sewer - it’s actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!,” he said. “Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into Russia, spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!,” Trump tweeted. PTI