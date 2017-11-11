 China says TPP trade deal will not impact RCEP - Livemint
Last Published: Sat, Nov 11 2017. 07 54 PM IST

China says TPP trade deal will not impact RCEP

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal will not impact prospects for the China-backed RCEP pact, China’s foreign ministry said
Michael Martina
China has been promoting an alternate vision for regional trade with the RCEP, which includes Australia, India and more than a dozen other countries, but not the United States. Photo: AP
China has been promoting an alternate vision for regional trade with the RCEP, which includes Australia, India and more than a dozen other countries, but not the United States. Photo: AP

Danang, Vietnam: The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal will not impact prospects for the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact, China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Zhang Jun, director general of the ministry’s Department of International Economic Affairs, made the remark at a press briefing on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Vietnam’s resort city of Danang.

Eleven countries in the TPP have agreed on the core elements to move ahead on the deal without the United States.

China has been promoting an alternate vision for regional trade with the RCEP, which includes Australia, India and more than a dozen other countries, but not the United States. Reuters

First Published: Sat, Nov 11 2017. 05 21 PM IST
Topics: China TPP RCEP APEC meeting Trans-Pacific Partnership

