China says TPP trade deal will not impact RCEP

China has been promoting an alternate vision for regional trade with the RCEP, which includes Australia, India and more than a dozen other countries, but not the United States. Photo: AP

Danang, Vietnam: The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal will not impact prospects for the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact, China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Zhang Jun, director general of the ministry’s Department of International Economic Affairs, made the remark at a press briefing on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Vietnam’s resort city of Danang.

Eleven countries in the TPP have agreed on the core elements to move ahead on the deal without the United States.

