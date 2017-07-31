Nitish Kumar reshuffles Bihar bureaucracy

Nitish Kumar made the first bureaucratic reshuffle after becoming chief minister in the JD(U)-NDA coalition on Monday. Photo: PTI

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday effected a bureaucratic reshuffle by changing position of 28 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers to tone up administration under the new JD(U) and NDA coalition government which was formed on 27 July.

ELSN Bala Prasad, an IAS officer of 1986 batch, has been transferred from the post of principal secretary to governor to commissioner for departmental inquiries under general administration department, a notification said.

Principal secretary home Amir Subhani, a 1987 batch officer, has been given additional charge of minority welfare department. A 1989 batch IAS officer Brajesh Mehrotra has been given additional charge as principal secretary to the governor.

Revenue council member K.K. Pathak, a 1990 batch IAS officer, has been given additional charge of principal secretary in mines and mineral department. A 1992 batch IAS officer Chanchal Kumar, who is principal secretary to the chief minister, has been given additional charge of building construction department.

Anupam Kumar, district magistrate of East Champaran, has been made the new transport commissioner. He would also discharge function as director of information and public relations department. New district magistrates were made in six places in the reshuffle on Monday, the notification said.

Awnish Kumar Singh will be new DM of Lakhisarai, while D. Nilesh Ramchandra will be new DM of West Champaran, Kaushal Kumar of Nawada, Sanjeev Kumar of Bhojpur, Kundan Kumar of Banka and Mukesh Pandey of Buxar.