Tamil Nadu rains: Over 10,000 putting up in 114 relief camps

Tamil Nadu has gauged 174mm of rainfall between 27 October and 3 November, a government statement said. Photo: PTI

Chennai: More than 10,000 people in rain- battered Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam districts have taken shelter in over 100 relief camps, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday.

The state has gauged 174mm of rainfall between 27 October and 3 November, a government statement said. As many as 10,640 residents in low-lying areas have taken shelter in 114 relief centres in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam, the statement said.

The incessant downpour has brought the districts to their knees. Special rescue and relief teams have been formed and dams and reservoirs are being monitored to prevent anti-social elements from creating problems, the statement said. Over 7,000 encroachments on 22,538 water bodies have been removed while 12,070km of river ways were desilted, it added.

The state civil supplies corporation has been asked to stock essential commodities in vulnerable areas. In Chennai, adequate number of boats and gensets are available for use as per requirements, the release said. The government has appealed to people not to believe in rumours of any lake or reservoir breach as it was closely monitoring storage levels.