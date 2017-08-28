Liquor ban: SC refuses to extend deadline for alcohol makers to dispose stock outside Bihar

The apex court had earlier granted time until 31 July to the liquor trade to get rid of stocks in light of the liquor ban imposed in the state in 2015. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the deadline set for liquor manufacturers and sellers in Bihar to dispose of their existing stocks outside the state.

The apex court had earlier granted time until 31 July to the liquor trade to get rid of stocks in light of the liquor ban imposed in the state in 2015.

The Bihar government said Rs5,000 crore of liquor had already been destroyed and there was hardly any stock left with manufacturers and sellers.

A Supreme Court bench stayed proceedings in the Patna high court in a case challenging Bihar’s new liquor prohibition law in January and held that all cases in the high court on the liquor ban would be heard by the apex court.

On 30 September, 2016, the Patna high court had struck down the state government’s notification that sought to enforce complete prohibition in the state, terming it “quite unreasonable and draconian.” It said the ban can be justified in a police state and not in a civilized society.

A division bench comprising Patna high court chief justice Iqbal Ahmed Ansari and justice Navaniti Prasad Singh also held the penal provisions of prison sentences, collective fines on entire villages or towns and provisions for confiscation of property under the notification to be “arbitrary and unconstitutional”.

As a result of this, liquor prohibition in the state was lifted. Two days after the law was struck down, the Bihar government came out with a new notification, the provisions of which prohibited liquor consumption and possession in the state.

On 2 October, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar notified the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, banning sale and consumption of alcohol including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) as well as spiced and domestic liquor. The new law prescribed harsher punishment for possession and consumption of alcohol.