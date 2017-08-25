Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh rape case verdict LIVE updates: Dera chief reaches CBI court, judgment likely at 2.30pm

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is appearing in person on Friday before the special CBI court in Panchkula to face the verdict in a 2002 sexual exploitation case against him. Tension prevails in Punjab and Haryana where the sect has a huge following with thousands of Dera followers already descended in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, administration has deployed thousands of jawans, including 15,000 paramilitary troops, in sensitive areas across the two states to handle any eventuality. Mobile internet services have also been suspended for 72 hours in both the states and their joint capital Chandigarh while authorities are keeping a close watch on social media posts also, officials said. The authorities also restricted movement of trains and buses towards Panchkula.

Here are the latest updates and developments in the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh rape case verdict:

■ The Punjab and Haryana High Court asks the Dera Sacha Sauda lawyer S K Garg Narwana to convey to the sect followers not to indulge in any violence or breach of peace.

“In case anybody indulges in violence or breach of peace, the Haryana government can take stern action against them,” the bench said.

The court directed the officers of the Haryana government “to use weapon or force as per the demand of the situation”.

■ The court also asked officers concerned to videograph the court complex.

■ A full bench of the court comprising acting Chief Justice S Singh Saron, Justice Avneesh Jhingan and Justice Surya Kant was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a Panchkula resident raising law and order concerns as over 1.5 lakh people have reportedly entered the district despite prohibitory orders.

■ Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain informed the court that since last evening the Centre has sent 40 additional companies to Haryana and nine to Punjab.

Out of these 40 companies, 35 have reached this morning and others are likely to reach shortly, Jain told the court.

■ As per the request of the Haryana government, the Army has been put on stand by and defence ministry officers are in touch with their Haryana counterparts, Jain told the court.

Haryana’s Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan told the court that certain areas occupied by Dera followers have been vacated.

He informed the court that the Haryana government has already prepared two plans to deal with both scenarios - if the Dera head is convicted or acquitted.

■ The bench will now further hear the matter at 4pm, Jain said.

■ Yesterday, the court had pulled up the Haryana government for not imposing Section 144 CrPC properly to prevent the huge gathering of Dera followers in Panchkula.

The court directed the Centre to immediately provide adequate forces required to deal with any law and order issue while also asking the Dera Sacha Sauda to apprise it of the steps being taken by it to defuse the situation.

The petitioner, a practising lawyer himself, had attached photographs of dera followers camping on the roads of Panchkula and also circulars issued by Punjab and Haryana highlighting the volatile situation.

■ Utsav Bains, the lawyer for victims in the Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s rape case has said that the if the sect chief is acquitted, the case could be shifted to another state. (News18)

■ Patiala DC imposes curfew within 1 km radius of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s Patiala residence, New Moti Bagh Palace. In Rajasthan, Section 144 imposed in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar. Internet services are suspended for 48 hours in Sri Ganganagar, Hindustan Times reports.

■ Only two cars from Dera chief’s convoy allowed to enter the Panchkula court premises, News 18 reports.

■ Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has arrived in Panchkula to present himself before a special CBI court which is set to pronounce verdict in the 15-year old sexual exploitation case against him today.

Gurmeet, who left the sect headquarters in Sirsa by road this morning, reached Panchkula in the afternoon, officials said.

Amid heavy security, the 50-year-old Dera head had left the sect-headquarters at Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh, at about 9am. The court is set to pronounce verdict in the case at around 2.30pm

■ The Chandigarh Police has warned Dera followers of stern action if they try to enter the union territory. An estimated 1.5 lakh Dera followers including men, women and children have gathered in Panchkula. The police maintained that it was on a high alert. “No Dera follower will be allowed to enter Chandigarh. If they (Dera followers) try to enter Chandigarh, stern action will be taken as per the law,” officials said.

■ Since mobile internet and data services have been suspended in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, Dera followers complained of being unable to see the video clip of the sect head making an appeal to return to their homes.

Security forces were faced with a tough situation as many Dera followers remained reluctant to move, saying they had come to the town on their own and would move only after having sect head’s “darshan”.

■ The Punjab and Haryana High Court has told the Haryana Government to file FIRs on religious leaders if they make provocative statements and has praised the media for showing restraint and giving ‘the true picture’. The court also told the Haryana government to use force if necessary to control the situation if it arises, News18 reports.

■ The court is expected to pronounce verdict at around 2.30pm. “Flag march in Panchkula soon. Only two cars from Ram Rahim’s convoy will be allowed to enter Panchkula,” the Haryana DGP said.

■ As the Dera head left the sect headquarters at Sirsa, some of the followers standing on the roadside turned hysterical and held up the cavalcade for a few minutes. The followers, mostly young men, squatted on the road just in front of the cavalcade. However, the police immediately evicted them following which the Dera chief continued his onward journey to Panchkula.

■ There were around 200 vehicles in the Dera chief’s cavalcade, but Haryana DGP B.S. Sandhu said the cavalcade’s size will be cut along the way. However, he did not specify the number of vehicles in the cavalcade. “We will bring him (Dera chief) clear and in a smooth manner,” the DGP said.

The DGP said, 38 additional companies of central forces have arrived in Panchkula while Army columns, which arrived in the town early today, “will conduct flag march in Panchkula along with other security forces”. Army personnel have taken position around the CBI court complex in Panchkula, even as area close to the complex had been sealed.

■ Army columns moved into Panchkula early today as scores of Dera Sacha Sauda followers gathered in the town ahead of a court verdict in a rape case against the sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

■ Singh this morning left Sirsa to appear before a special CBI court at Panchkula in the sexual exploitation case against him. The 50-year-old Dera head left the sect-headquarters at Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh, at about 9am amid tight security.

The Dera chief, who enjoys ‘Z’ category security, is also being accompanied a number of his own security guards in a cavalcade. It will take him around three hours to reach the court, a police official said.

■ The Army was deployed in Panchkula early today, officials said. The Army was called out at Panchkula and Sirsa as thousands of Dera followers, referred as ‘premis’, have descended in Panchkula, which has virtually turned into a fortress.

Also read | How Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh became a household name

■ The Dera followers made it to Panchkula over the past three days despite prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 being in force.

Ignoring appeals from the administration and their sect head, a large number of Dera Sacha Sauda followers continued to stay put in Panchkula today giving a tough time to authorities.

Haryana Police assisted by central forces launched a night-long operation to flush out scores of Dera followers gathered over the past four days in Panchkula, but the followers have largely refused to budge.

■ Shops, ATMs, cinema halls, petrol pumps, located near Dera headquarters in Sirsa were closed today

■ The sexual exploitation case was registered against Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two ‘Sadhvis’ (female followers) by Singh. However, the sect head has denied these charges.