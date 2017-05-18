Srinagar hosts 14th GST Council meeting today: Local newspapers say it all

Kashmir’s local newspapers’ headlines suggest that at least for the next two days, the narrative will be different. Photo: Utpal Bhaskar/Mint

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is set to claim its place in India’s economic history with the 14th meeting of the goods and services tax (GST) Council starting here on Thursday.

The headlines of the local newspapers say it all, etching a new narrative from what is normally featured in local and national media on Kashmir.

“Crucial GST meet to begin today” said the lead of Greater Kashmir, while The Tribune’s Srinagar edition carried the story as the third lead on the front page with the headline, “Countdown begins for GST rate bracket”.

The headlines suggest that at least for the next two days, the narrative will be different. Undoubtedly because of the finance ministers of 32 states and Union territories who have converged in Srinagar for the two-day meet, something that has not been missed by the local papers.

“This is the first time when such a major policy decision would be taken in Srinagar in past six decades,” wrote Greater Kashmir.

GST, among other things, will eliminate tariff barriers between states and economically unify India.

The signs are already there starting from the welcome party at Srinagar’s Sheikh Ul Alam airport to the number of smartphone advertisements staring down from the billboards.

The tourist promise in this forgotten bliss is palpable given the number of OYO Rooms hoardings and a new Sheraton being built.