Temperature falls as pre-monsoon showers hit several states

New Delhi: Pre-monsoon showers in different parts of the country brought maximum temperatures down, giving much-needed respite to people even as four more sunstroke-related deaths were reported from Odisha on Monday.

It was a pleasant day in the national capital, where the maximum temperature settled at a comfortable 34 degrees Celsius mark, six notches below the average. The minimum was at 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 7.8mm rainfall till 8.30am while areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 4.6mm, 6.6mm, 3.5mm and 5.2mm rain respectively during the period. Conditions are “favourable” for the onset of the south-west monsoon in Kerala by Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While south Kerala has been receiving widespread rains since early Monday, only a few places have received rainfall in the northern parts. However, it is likely to improve by Tuesday, IMD Thiruvananthapuram director S. Sudevan said. Strong winds with the speed occasionally exceeding 45-55kmph are likely off the Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep. In Kottayam, three people were injured as a huge tree was uprooted and fell on a house. Heavy rains are likely to occur in the coastal districts of West Bengal on Tuesday and the day after due to the cyclonic storm “Mora”, which may hit the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday. The regional MeT office cautioned the people along and off the coast of West Bengal against venturing into the sea for the two days.

The districts likely to receive heavy rain are South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and Nadia. Maximum temperatures dipped across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan by several notches following varying degrees of rain in the states. Ambala recorded a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius and Hisar’s maximum settled eight notches below normal limits at 34.5 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius, down eight notches against the normal. In Rajasthan, maximum temperatures dropped by five to seven notches due to light to moderate rains and squall. The state had been reeling under a heat wave for about a week, with the mercury crossing the 48-degree mak at Sriganganagar on Saturday.

Till 8.30am, Alwar recorded 16mm of precipitation, Pilani 13.1mm, Jaipur 10.5mm, Sikar 8mm and Churu 5mm. Traces of rainfall were recorded in Kota and Bundi districts as well. In Odisha, rains in some areas brought respite from the intense heat conditions even as the sunstroke toll climbed to 16 in the state. The death toll due to sunstroke, which had stood at 12, mounted to 16 with four more casualties—three from Sundargarh and one from Angul district. However, the drop in temperature was experienced after rains and thundershowers occurred in some areas.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in several places in Bihar, with Gaya recording the highest temperature at 38.5 degrees Celsius. Purnea registered 1.7mm of rainfall. The Met office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibilities of thunder and rains in Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea on Tuesday.