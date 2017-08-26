J&K: Terror attack in Pulwama, 3 security personnel killed
Militants launched a pre-dawn attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, triggering a gun battle which left three security personnel dead
Srinagar: Militants launched a pre-dawn attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday, triggering a gun battle which left three security personnel dead.
Two militants were suspected to be holed up in the complex, which houses the district headquarters and residential buildings, officials said.
“The militants opened fire on district police lines (DPL) premises in Pulwama at around 4:30am,” a police official told PTI, adding that two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman died in the attack.
The security forces retaliated and the exchange of firing was continuing till this afternoon. Extra forces have been rushed to the spot, he added.
First Published: Sat, Aug 26 2017. 10 26 AM IST
Latest News »
- Donald Trump orders military to reject new transgender recruits
- Donald Trump pardons convicted sheriff Joe Arpaio in first clemency
- CBI takes over probe into Rs1,000 crore Srijan scam in Bihar
- Panchkula DCP suspended by Haryana govt after failure to contain violence
- Army appeals to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers to leave Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share