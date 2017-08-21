Stop harassing animal welfare officers, AWBI tells police

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has cautioned police departments of states that many times counter FIRs on baseless charges have been readily accepted against animal welfare officers, encouraging the criminals. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), the country’s apex animal welfare body, has asked police departments of states to stop harassing registered animal welfare officers and investigate crimes reported by them.

The board also cautioned the police that many times counter complaints on baseless charges have been readily accepted against welfare officers, encouraging the criminals.

In a 31 July letter to director general of police (DGP) of all sates/Union territories, AWBI said it provides “training to individuals and members of non-government organization to serve as honorary animal welfare officers (HAWO)”.

“Such individuals are expected to report instances of animal cruelty to the law enforcement agencies, collect information which can assist in prosecuting offenders of the law and assist the law enforcement agencies in any manner possible to prevent cruelty to animals,” the letter said.

The letter comes at a time when the country has witnessed several cases of attacks and mob lynching in the name of cow protection.

The board told the police departments that they should “bear in mind that when AWBI gives HAWO cards, they are given after detailed inspections and the individuals and organizations are found to be of the highest integrity and diligence in the field of animal welfare”.

There are hundreds of such registered honorary officers across the country.

“It has been brought to our knowledge that when such authorized officers approach the police, they are sometimes not given due assistance and are harassed by the accused and the police. It has also been reported that counter FIRs on baseless charges have been readily accepted against HAWOs when they have approached the police against organized crime. It also motivates and encourages the criminals who undermine the law with greater impunity,” AWBI said in its letter.

The board requested the DGPs to “sensitise the field officers and issue directions to cooperate and thoroughly investigate crimes reported by honorary animal welfare officers and to provide necessary protection and support to them.”

The endorsement comes amid controversies in the last couple of years involving vigilantes who have indulged in lynching or violence in name of cow protection. AWBI’s letter appears to be an effort to distance itself from such groups and instead provide support to genuine animal welfare activists.

AWBI, a statutory body established under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, was formed by the government of India for promotion of animal welfare.

One of the key functions of the board is to cooperate with, and coordinate the work of, associations of bodies established for the purpose of preventing unnecessary pain or suffering to animals for the protection of animals and birds.

“Such a letter by AWBI will be of immense help for animal welfare officers like us who are trying to highlight genuine cases of cruelty against animals. It would bring a positive change,” said Niti Jain, who is one such registered HAWO in Delhi.