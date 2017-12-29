Anant Hegde apologizes in Lok Sabha for remark on Constitution

A file photo. At a function in Karnataka on Sunday, Anant Kumar Hegde reportedly said that ‘we are here to change the Constitution and we will change it’. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: In a bid to end a row in Parliament over his controversial remarks on the Indian Constitution, Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde offered an apology in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Hegde’s apology came in the backdrop of a request by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Hegde said that he was apologizing to those who may have been hurt by his remarks, but maintained that his words had been distorted.

“I want to make it clear that Constitution, Parliament and Babasaheb Ambedkar—there is no doubt about my commitment to them. Constitution is supreme to me and Parliament is supreme to me and there is no room for raising question marks on it. As a citizen, I can never be against the Constitution. This is all that I can say,” Hegde said in the Lok Sabha.

Mahajan told Hegde that he should apologize after protests by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Hegde added that he had “no problem in tendering an apology in front of all the members” if his remarks, which he said had been distorted, caused any hurt.

At a function in Karnataka on Sunday, Hegde reportedly said that “we are here to change the Constitution and we will change it”, according to a news report by PTI.

His statements led to disruptions in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday when it reconvened after its Christmas break. The comments continued to disrupt proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.