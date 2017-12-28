Survey on agrarian distress in Telangana villages from this week

Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M. Kodandaram says the committee will also take a decision to form a political wing in the coming 10 to 15 days. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: The Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), an apolitical body, will conduct a village-level survey in all 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana to study agrarian distress caused mainly due to the pink bollworm pest attacking the cotton crop this year.

The organization will choose two villages from each constituency for the survey, which will begin this week and is expected to be completed by mid-January.

TJAC chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram said district units of the organization will work out modalities for conducting the survey.

“We have prepared a list of questions on issues (farmers are facing) and had conducted a session for our members for the survey. The plan is to ask people on the village level about the agrarian crisis in Telangana,” he added.

The decision to conduct the survey comes after cotton yield dropped this year as reflected in lower arrivals in market yards during the peak months of November and December. The fall in yield, despite unprecedented sowing of the crop in 49% of the state’s total cultivable area at 1.9 million hectares, against 1.24 million hectares in 2016-17, is being attributed to unseasonal rains in October and an attack by the pink bollworm pest.

Prior to this, TJAC, which has been at odds with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on a host of issues, had conducted the ‘Koluvulakai Kotlata’ (fight for jobs) programme on 4 December in Hyderabad, drawing thousands of people from across the state.

The body, which led the Telangana statehood agitation, has said the TRS has failed to provide jobs as promised before the state’s formation in 2014.

TJAC will also take a decision to form a political wing in the coming 10 to 15 days, Kodandaram said.

“There is a lot of pressure on us, so we will take a decision on it. But even if it happens, it has been decided that the TJAC will remain and the party (if it is formed) will be outside of it,” he told Mint.

“If the TJAC starts a political wing, then it will dent the TRS’s vote, as it will also align with everyone except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It will be like the ‘Maha Gathbandhan’ as seen in Bihar,” said Leo Augustine, a former general secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties in the state. He added that if at all TJAC forms a party, it will have no choice but to align with the Congress and other “secular” forces.