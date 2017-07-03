Delhi HC launches helpline number for easy access to justice

New Delhi: In the process of strengthening easy access to justice, the Delhi high court on Monday launched a four digit helpline number-1888 which can be used by litigants and advocates alike.

As a first of its kind initiative, the Delhi high court becomes the first court to have a functional and dedicated helpline number.

More From Livemint »

“The helpline number, which amongst other things will also provide for making advanced reservations for wheelchair assistance to facilitate movement around the court for the differently abled, is an effort of the court to ensure that the fundamental right of access to justice is recognized for every citizen,” the acting chief justice of the Delhi high court, Justice Gita Mittal said at the launch of the dedicated helpline service.

The helpline facility, however, will be operable only through calls made by Airtel subscribers and calls from other telephone operators would be received at the high court exchange and forwarded to the designated officer.

The helpline number is proposed to be used for information dispensation, which may include information pertaining to listing and filing of cases, facilities available to litigants and advocates within the premises, information with respect to legal aid, arbitration and other issues.

It was launched keeping in mind the interests of those who are wheelchair bound and differently-abled litigants as they will be able to make advance reservation for wheelchair assistance by making a call or sending an SMS on the helpline number.

Additionally, arrangements to receive the litigant on the ground and his movement in the court premises can also be made through the helpline.

After calling the helpline number, the person will be connected to the designated officer who would respond to the query by way of an SMS or email. Two standby officers have also been designated to receive the call from the helpline number and assist with the problem under the established system.