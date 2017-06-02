CPM suspends Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee

Kolkata: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or the CPM, has suspended its youth leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee for three months over the allegations of misconduct and lavish lifestyle.

Surjya Kanta Mishra, CPM politburo member and state secretary for West Bengal, said he would not comment on the decision to suspend Banerjee, saying that the matter was under investigation. A three-member committee is looking into the allegations and will submit its report in early August.

Banerjee was incommunicado and text messages sent to him remained unanswered.

The committee investigating the complaints against Banerjee includes senior leaders Mohammad Salim, Madan Ghosh and Mridul De. All of them refused to reveal as to which allegations led to Banerjee’s suspension. The decision was ratified by a state committee on Friday.

However, another senior CPM leader said Banerjee’s lavish lifestyle was under watch for quite some time. There were other “serious” allegations of misconduct against Banerjee as well, the person added, asking not to be named.

Banerjee, 38, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in February 2014 after being the general secretary of the CPM’s student wing Students’ Federation of India. He was embroiled in a controversy in April 2013 when he was seen leading a group of protestors that allegedly manhandled West Bengal’s finance minister Amit Mitra in New Delhi.