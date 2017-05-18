ICJ’s Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: What Pakistani media is saying

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ordered Pakistan to stay the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence, a move seen as a win for India. Photo:

New Delhi: Pakistani media reports in the afternath of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence case have focused on Pakistan government’s underpreparedness and the court’s jurisdiction. There is an overwhelming unanimity that Pakistan shouldn’t have gone to the ICJ in the first place.

Here’s how prominent Pakistani media houses reported the ICJ stay on Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence awarded by a Pakistani military court:

Geo News: “Sherry Rehman: I regret on how we have mishandled a won case. We have made a case weak by not raising it UN General Council. Now we should make an international legal team on the case immediately. Pakistan could have used an ad hoc judge which India did—why didn’t we make it.” Read more

Dawn: “It cannot be said that the verdict is in India’s favour but it can be said that the court has just ordered to overturn the implementation of execution, and has refused Pakistan’s challenge of its own jurisdiction.” Read more

Daily Pakistan: “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly against the stay of International Court of Justice in an Indian spy’s case...”. It added the court’s rejection of Pakistan’s objection to the Indian appeal shows government’s diplomatic weakness. Read more

Dunya News Pakistan: “This case would help Pakistan, being the smaller party, in the longer run because India had now used a multilateral forum and it can’t back away from it tomorrow on similar grounds,” says Pakistan’s renowned lawyer and columnist Yasser Latif Hamdani. Read more