Air India chief Ashwani Lohani appointed chairman of Railway Board

Ashwani Lohani is an officer from the 1980 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The appointments committee of the cabinet on Wednesday appointed Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani as chairman, Railway Board. Lohani takes over from A.K. Mittal, whose resignation was accepted by railway minister Suresh Prabhu.

Lohani is an officer from the 1980 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME).

Mittal’s resignation came as a surprise because the appointments committee of the cabinet had just given him an extension. The extension was cleared by the Prime Minister’s Office. The committee had approved Mittal’s continuation as chairman till he attains the age of 62 in 2018.

A senior government official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Appointment of Lohani is a good move and his name was already doing the rounds, especially after his performance in Air India.”