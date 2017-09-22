Three top Gorkha leaders arrested in Gurugram
The CID of the West Bengal police says it has arrested three key Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders from Gurugram on charges of vandalizing public properties
Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal police on Friday said in a note that its sleuths had arrested three key Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders from Gurugram in Haryana on charges of vandalizing public properties.
Those arrested include Tilak Chand Roka, D.K. Pradhan and T.S. Ola. They are being brought to Kolkata and are to be produced in a court on Saturday, the CID said.
Roka and Pradhan are members of the central committee of the GJM; Pradhan is also the chairman of the Darjeeling municipality.
The police have launched a manhunt for several top GJM leaders including the party’s president Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri.
First Published: Fri, Sep 22 2017. 11 55 PM IST
Topics: Gorkha leaders arrested Gurugram West Bengal police
