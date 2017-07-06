Delhi HC seeks income tax department’s reply in Satyendra Jain’s plea

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday sought the response of the income tax (I-T) department on a plea challenging its order under the new benami law to attach some assets allegedly linked to Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued a notice to the I-T department and directed it to file an affidavit on Jain’s plea and listed the matter for hearing on 11 October. The I-T department has registered a case against Jain under the new Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act.

The department had provisionally attached the land and other assets worth over Rs30 crore in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), too, has registered a case against Jain on the I-T department’s recommendation.

The assets were initially provisionally attached on 27 February and the order was extended on 24 May by the I-T department till the time the adjudicating authority took a final decision.

In his plea, Jain has said the attachment was done as per the amended provisions of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act of 1988 and claimed that the amendment of 2016 would not be applicable in the instant case.