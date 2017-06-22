West Bengal officials get flags to beat red beacon ban

New Delhi/Kolkata: The West Bengal government has shown very clearly that where there is a will, there is a way.

Deprived of that traditional marker of privilege and power, the read beacon, the state government on Monday issued a notification to introduce flags as a differentiator for cars used by top officials. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had already declared that she wasn’t pleased with the Centre’s “unilateral” decision to ban red beacons and had promised alternative arrangements. Poll promises may still have to be fulfilled but this one has been fulfilled.

The Times of India reported that cars used by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in West Bengal are to be given three types of flags depending on rank. Under the “flag scheme”, the West Bengal government notified that officers of the rank of chief secretary, additional chief secretary and principal secretary are to be given rectangular flags for use on their official vehicles. Those of the rank of secretaries are to given swallow-tailed flags, and those of the rank of district magistrates and commissioners are to be given triangular flags. This move was apparently made “in view of the significant rise in the level of interaction with various international and national level authorities, it is felt that a flag for use on vehicles (of) senior officials… shall convey a greater sense of government’s intent… without compromising protocol,” according to the notification issued by the state.

That the Centre’s decision to ban red beacons was not a popular move at all was evident from the very start when ministers started clamouring for ways around the ban. In Maharashtra, minister of state for home Deepak Kesarkar urged the state director general of police to “explore options” since he felt there was a need to distinguish VIP cars from other vehicles for “security purposes.”

However, there are more subtle options for security concerns than just this. In Karnataka, food and civil supplies minister U.T. Khader did not get the beacon removed from his car even after the deadline had passed saying that the CM had not asked him to remove it. The Times of India reported that in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, some politicians switched to using hooters once the beacons were removed but since this was in direct violation of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules that allow only ambulances, fire brigades and construction equipment vehicles to use sirens or hooters, the practice was stopped.

Karnataka’s higher education minister Basavaraj Rayareddy was reportedly so incensed with the Centre’s decision that he said he would remove the beacon from his car only when the Prime Minister would do so.

Much has been made of India’s VIP culture which allows people in power, politicians and government servants alike to behave with impunity and get away with it. The sense of entitlement that a position of power bestows on a person as well as the immunity that seemingly comes with it has led to not just several instances of bad behaviour but also in a strange sort of a way served as an aspiration for youngsters across the country. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to undercut this impression when he tweeted that every Indian is a VIP in response to the beacon ban.

The Supreme Court had said in December 2013 that red beacons should be used only in official cars and had frowned upon their usage by all and sundry at different levels of government and power.

“The apex court’s judgement was that movement by state officials and elected representatives should be without causing problems to the general public. The idea that you should be identified as a VIP when you are moving around, it’s a tricky issue,” feels political analyst Balveer Arora. In the case of a magistrate or a district collector, visible markers help in the execution of duty but it should not lead to the stopping of traffic, he feels. Elected representatives, he feels, however is a tricky issue.

“States will come up with different ways to distinguish or mark the cars such as in the form of flags or even an emblem of the state. But the fact will remain that there are no lights and no sirens and that goes a long way in addressing the problem of VIP culture.”

The perks enjoyed by our elected representatives as well as government servants are many, but clearly, the removal of even one marker of special status, no matter how symbolic, still pinches. It now remains to be seen if other states will follow West Bengal’s example and come up with their own versions of the laal batti.