Challenges ahead for ageing India

Around 12.5% of India’s population will be 60 years or older by 2030, says a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report released on Monday. According to the report, Caring for Our Elders: Early Responses: India Ageing 2017, the population of those who are 60 years or more is likely to increase by three times to around 300 million by 2050. The demographic transition will leave elderly women more vulnerable in terms of needs such as housing, safety and finances. The incidence of chronic diseases among all elderly will also increase.

Graphic by Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint.