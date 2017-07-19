IGI passengers can claim refund of excess airport levy

New Delhi: Passengers flying to and fro from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after 7July can claim a refund of excess airport charges paid as part of their airfare, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This follows a recent tariff order slashing User Development Fee (UDF) for domestic passengers flying out of Delhi airport to Rs10 from Rs275-550. The levy was reduced to Rs45 from Rs635-Rs1,270 for international travellers flying out of IGI.

Both domestic and international passengers landing in Delhi will not have to pay the UDF anymore. Domestic passengers travelling after 7 July can claim a refund within 45 days, while international travellers have 60 days, according to the DGCA’s notification dated 18 July.

After the deadline, the unclaimed amount will be remitted by the airlines to the airport operator. However, passengers who have booked their tickets on or before 7July, but are yet to commence their travel are not required to file for refund as airlines have been instructed to initiate the refund process on their own.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority had ordered a steep cut on airport levy in December 2015, but its implementation was pending because the Delhi airport operator approached the Delhi High Court against the slashing of charges, after which the court ordered a stay. Air India challenged this in the Supreme Court which vacated the stay order, offering relief for the passengers.