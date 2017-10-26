 Abdul Karim Telgi, convict in fake stamp paper scam, dies in Bengaluru - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Oct 26 2017. 06 11 PM IST

Abdul Karim Telgi, convict in fake stamp paper scam, dies in Bengaluru

Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi died around 3.55pm at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru due to multiple organ failure
PTI
Abdul Karim Telgi was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment in 2006, besides being slapped with a whopping fine of Rs202 crore, for a fake stamp paper scam. Photo: AFP
Abdul Karim Telgi was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment in 2006, besides being slapped with a whopping fine of Rs202 crore, for a fake stamp paper scam. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: Abdul Karim Telgi, a convict in the multi-crore fake stamp paper scam, died of multiple organ failure at a government hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. Telgi (56) died around 3.55pm at the Victoria Hospital, where he was admitted with meningitis a few days ago, police said.

According to the doctors, the high-profile convict was on ventilator and life support after multiple organ failure, and was in a critical state.

Telgi was sentenced to 30 years rigorous imprisonment in 2006, besides being slapped with a whopping fine of Rs202 crore. He had been lodged in the Parapana Agrahara central jail here for the last 16 years. He was arrested in Ajmer in November 2001 in connection with the fake stamp paper scam, running into crore of rupees. Telgi had multiple health problems. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension for over 20 years.

First Published: Thu, Oct 26 2017. 06 11 PM IST
Topics: Abdul Karim Telgi fake stamp paper scam Abdul Karim Telgi dead Victoria Hospital Bengaluru multiple organ failure

