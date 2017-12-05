Jayalalithaa death anniversary: Tamil Nadu marks a year of political uncertainty

The ruling All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been marred by internal conflicts since the death of former CM J. Jayalalithaa, leading to political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu. Photo: PTI

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu observes the first death anniversary of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa on 5 December, it also marks a year when the state politics plunged into chaos.

The ruling All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been marred by internal conflicts, leading to political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu. The state has had three chief ministers in the last one year and almost had a fourth one when the sidelined party leader V.K. Sasikala was ready to be sworn in as the head of the state before she was jailed in a disproportionate assets case in February.

Sasiakala and her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran were later eliminated from the party affairs, and a truce was orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) between chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and O. Panneerselvam (OPS).

Despite the merger, the fissures haven’t died down.

In November, Rajya Sabha MP V. Maitreyan took to Facebook saying, “It has been three months now since the merger of EPS-OPS faction. Months are passing by, what about hearts?” He said he reflected the thoughts of the cadres in the party.

Maitreyan was part of the Panneerselvam camp, when the latter split from the party in February.

Legislators shifting loyalties, splinter groups unifying and then again parting ways have been part of the AIADMK’s daily affairs over the last one year.

As for the BJP, the factional feud in the AIADMK. which has 15 million members, came in handy.

Amid the dilemma within the AIADMK, the people have been left to suffer as it has badly hit the governance. The present government under Palaniswami and his deputy Panneerselvam has been accused of doing nothing more than organizing the centenary function of the party’s founder M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) across the state throughout the year.

M.K. Stalin, leader of the opposition and the working president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had recently criticized the government for “using public money for political mudslinging during MGR centenary celebrations.”

The opposition DMK and the rebel faction under Dhinakaran approached the court after the former governor C. Vidyasagar Rao “failed to address a constitutional crisis” when 18 MLAs allied with Dhinakaran dissenting against the chief minister. The speaker P. Dhanapal, then, disqualified the rebel MLAs on grounds of anti-defection, an action which was criticized as “autocratic misuse” of powers.

While the issue over the disqualification of the MLAs and seven other cases are lying at the doors of the Madras high court, the duel over the disputed “two leaves” party symbol is being heard by the Delhi high court.

The review meeting by new governor Banwarilal Purohit with the Coimbatore district collector and other officials in November drew much flak and Stalin raised suspicion that the BJP at the centre was trying to rule by proxy in Tamil Nadu.

As the state awaits the decisions of the Madras HC and Delhi HC, questions over the future of AIADMK—one of the largest political parties in the country—and the future course of Tamil Nadu politics, amid pressure from the BJP at the centre, looms large.