Violence in Bhangar over setting up of power substation

Kolkata: Bhangar in the suburbs of Kolkata witnessed more violence on Thursday after locals opposed to the setting up of a power substation clashed with Trinamool Congress supporters, bringing back memories of an intense stand-off in January this year.

A group of protestors had on Thursday organised a rally. They claimed they were attacked by the supporters of local Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam. Bombs were hurled and according to unconfirmed reports, some even opened fire.

Denying the allegation, Islam said ultra-left groups were responsible for Thursday’s violence in which several private vehicles were torched. At least three persons were injured, said local police officers, asking not to be named. They described the situation as tense but under control.

Local legislator Abdur Rezzak Mollah said the protestors rode on motorbikes and pick-up vans and hurled bombs aiming at local Trinamool Congress supporters.

Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd was setting up a substation in Bhangar for which land was bought by the state-owned firm from private aggregators. But in the wake of a violent agitation in January, the company has put the project on hold. Protestors allege that land was grabbed from them by political leaders.

Ultra left leader Sharmistha Choudhury, who is backing the campaign in Bhangar, said protestors were attacked without provocation. Some roads to Bhangar have been dug up after Thursday’s violence to keep the police out.