Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad to attend GES

Artists paint the entrance at the venue of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) next to a hoarding that features Ivanka Trump, in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo: AP

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump, advisor to US President Donald Trump, arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to participate in the inaugural session of the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the event. Before attending the GES, Modi will also launch the Hyderabad metro rail and will inaugurate the relaunch of the Tata Nano car as Jayem Neo.

According to an official from the US Consulate in Hyderabad, Trump and her team landed in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will also address the inaugural session on Tuesday on “Be the Change: Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership”, along with Modi and Trump.

It will be followed by a panel discussion on opening up opportunities for women entrepreneurs in their countries and communities, in which defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Trump and others will speak. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will also participate in the GES.

With the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All”, this is the first GES in which women participants are in a majority—over 52.5%. More than 10 countries will be represented by an all-woman delegation, including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

A number of leading women entrepreneurs, including Google’s vice-president of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob, will be speaking at the event.

A total of 1,500 entrepreneurs and investors from 150 countries will be attending the GES in Hyderabad.

The summit aims to serve as a link between governments and the private sector, and brings together global participants to showcase projects, exchange ideas, bring forth new opportunities of investment.

The inaugural plenary of the summit will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre followed by two days of workshops and panel discussions for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and network. While Modi will be in the city only for the inaugural session of the GES, Trump, who is leading the US delegation, will stay till 29 November.

This year’s edition of the GES is the eighth and is the first to be held in south Asia. India was chosen as the host country during former American president Barrack Obama’s tenure last year.