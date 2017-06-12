Second appeals court rules against Donald Trump’s revised travel ban

San Francisco: A second federal appeals court blocked President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban even as he presses the Supreme Court to reinstate it.

Monday’s order by the US Court of Appeals in San Francisco follows a 25 May ruling by a regional appeals court based in Richmond, Virginia, that concluded Trump intended to discriminate against Muslims from the six countries he targeted in his executive order. The administration on 1 June asked the nation’s highest court to let the ban take effect while the justices decide whether to review the Richmond ruling. Bloomberg